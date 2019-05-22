Airbus And SAS Partner On Hybrid/Electric Aircraft Research

Airbus and Scandinavian airline SAS have signed a preliminary agreement to collaborate on hybrid and electric aircraft eco-system research.

The Memorandum of Understanding covers an 18 month joint research project starting in June and continuing until the end of 2020.

Airbus says the project will enhance understanding of the operational and infrastructure opportunities and challenges involved with the large-scale introduction of hybrid and full electric aircraft to airlines.

The analysis will focus on the impact of ground infrastructure and charging on range, resources, time and airport availability. It also includes plans to involve a renewable energy supplier to ensure the assessment of zero CO2 emission operations.

“Aircraft are roughly 80 percent more fuel efficient per passenger km than they were 50 years ago,” Airbus said. “However, with air traffic growth estimated to more than double over the next 20 years, reducing aviation’s impact on the environment remains the aim of the industry.

“To overcome this challenge, the Global Aviation Industry (ATAG) including Airbus and SAS Scandinavian Airlines have committed to achieving carbon-neutral growth for the aviation industry as a whole from 2020 onwards, cutting aviation net emissions by 50 percent by 2050 (compared to 2005).”

Airbus said it has already started building technology demonstrators and is testing hybrid propulsion systems and components to address long-term efficiency goals for building and operating electric aircraft.