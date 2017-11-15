Airbus Agrees 430 Aircraft Deal With Indigo Partners

November 15, 2017

Indigo Partners has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus for 430 A320neo-family aircraft in a deal worth USD$49.5 billion at list prices.

The deal, announced at the Dubai Airshow, is for 273 A320neos and 157 A321neos.

The aircraft will be allocated to Indigo Partners’ low-cost carriers Frontier Airlines of the United States, Chile’s JetSMART, Mexico’s Volaris and Hungary’s Wizz Air.

Frontier will receive 100 A320neo and 34 A321neo aircraft; Wizz Air will get 72 A320neos and 74 A321neos; Volaris is down for 46 A320neos and 34 A321neos; and JetSMART will take delivery of 56 A320neos and 14 A321neos.

Managing Partner Bill Franke said “This significant commitment for 430 additional aircraft underscores our optimistic view of the growth potential of our family of low-cost airlines, as well as our confidence in the A320neo-family as a platform for that growth.”

Indigo Partners’ airlines have placed previous orders for a total of 427 Airbus A320-family aircraft.

Phoenix-based Indigo Partners is a private equity fund focused on worldwide investments in air transportation.