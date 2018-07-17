Airbus Adds To Farnborough Order Book

July 17, 2018

Airbus announced another two big commitments at the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday, for A220 and A320neo aircraft.

The larger of the two, a 100-aircraft order, came from an undisclosed customer. Airbus said the Memorandum of Understanding for 25 A321neo and 75 A320neo aircraft is an additional order from an existing client. The order, when firmed up, would be worth over USD$11.53 billion at list prices.

The second large commitment came from a new US airline start-up led by JetBlue founder David Neeleman. The commitment came in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding for 60 A220-300s, the larger of the two rebadged former Bombardier CSeries aircraft.

Neeleman said of the new airline “After years of US airline consolidation, the conditions are improving for a new generation of US airline to emerge, focused on passenger service and satisfaction.

“The A220 will enable us to serve thinner routes in comfort without compromising cost, especially on longer-range missions. With deliveries starting in 2021, we will have ample time to assemble a world-class management team and another winning business model.”

In addition to founding JetBlue, Neeleman is an investor in TAP Portugal and is a controlling shareholder in Azul Brazilian Airlines.

In other Day 2 announcements, Airbus said an undisclosed customer had signed an agreement for the purchase of eight A350-900s, in a USD$2.54 billion list price deal.

Smaller deals included IAG’s budget carrier LEVEL ordering another pair of A330-200s for delivery next year. The order will take the airline’s A330 total to seven. The new order is worth USD$477 million at list prices.

Japan’s Peach Aviation will be the first Asian operator of the long range A321LR, after it converted an existing order for two A320neos.