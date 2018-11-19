Airbus ACJ320neo Corporate Jet Takes First Flight

Airbus flew its ACJ320neo corporate jet for the first time on Friday, an executive aircraft based on the new engine version of the A320.

The two hour 40 minute flight from the Airbus assembly plant in Hamburg is the first stage in a short test programme. On completion of flight testing it will join its smaller sister, the ACJ319neo, in the airframers corporate jet line up.

“The ACJ320neo first flight heralds a new Airbus corporate jet era, delivering a range improvement that enables nonstop travel between even more cities,” ACJ president Benoit Defforge said.

The ACJ320neo has additional fuel tanks in the cargo hold to increase its range to 6,000 nautical miles (11,100 km), or more than 13 hours flying time. It is designed to carry up to 25 passengers.

That contrasts with the smaller ACJ319neo’s 6,750 nautical mile (12,500 km) range and 15 hour flying time, with eight passengers.

Defforge emphasised the neo’s new-generation engines’ improved fuel efficiency and lower operating costs compared with current generation business jets.

In addition to the ACJ319 and ACJ320, Airbus also offers wide-body corporate jets including the new ACJ330neo and ACJ350 XWB. Airbus has sold over 190 ACJs to date.