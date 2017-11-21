Airbus A350-1000 Gets Type Certification

November 21, 2017

The Airbus A350-1000 has received Type Certification from European and US aviation regulators, paving the way for delivery to airlines.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) formally presented the certificates to Airbus on Tuesday.

Airbus said it will deliver the first A350-1000 to launch customer Qatar Airways before the end of the year. Qatar has ordered 37 A350-1000s and 39 of the smaller A350-900. It already has 22 -900s in service.

The A350-1000 is the larger of the two A350s Airbus offers. It can seat up to 440 passengers, but most airlines will fly it with a capacity of around 370-380. Airbus completed its certification testing in under a year, from its first flight in November 2016.

“Receiving the A350-1000 Type Certification from EASA and FAA less than one year after its first flight is an incredible achievement for Airbus and for all our partners who have been instrumental in building and testing this superb wide-body aircraft,” Airbus COO Fabrice Brégier said. “We now look forward to deliver the first aircraft to Qatar Airways by the end of the year.”

Airbus has received orders for 169 A350-1000s from 11 airlines.