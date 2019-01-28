Airbus A330neo Gets Extended ETOPS Rating

January 28, 2019

Europe’s aviation safety regulator EASA has approved an extended ETOPS rating for the Airbus A330-900, allowing the aircraft a “beyond 180 minutes” diversion time.

The approval now adds the option for a 285 minute diversion range, which is around 2,000 nautical miles (525 km, 325 miles), Airbus said in a statement.

The European airframer said operators that choose the new ETOPS range option will be able to serve new direct routings and straighter, quicker and more fuel efficient paths.

ETOPS is a set of rules that allow commercial operations with twin-engine aircraft on routes beyond 60 minutes flying time from the nearest airport. The rules have been progressively revised to allow operations beyond 180 minutes diversion time.

Airbus expects the US FAA’s approval for the extended ETOPS rating soon.