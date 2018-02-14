Airbus A321LR Flies Paris-NYC Test Flight

Airbus has completed a trans-Atlantic test flight of the long range version of its largest A320-family member, the A321LR.

The flight, from Paris Le Bourget to New York’s JFK airport, was designed to showcase the airliner’s ability to operate between Europe and eastern US airports, as Airbus pitches the aircraft to the low cost carrier market.

The A321LR is able to fly 7,400 km (4.625 miles) nonstop, and can carry up to 240 passengers in a single class layout.

Airbus has taken orders for over 100 A321LRs, with first delivery expected in late 2018.