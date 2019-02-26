Air Vanuatu Adds Airbus A220s To Fleet

Air Vanuatu has placed an order for four Airbus A220s, becoming the first airline in the Pacific region to order the aircraft.

The firm order for two A220-100s and two of the larger A220-300s is worth USD$345 million at current list prices.

The airline's chief executive Derek Nice said: “These aircraft will be deployed to operate on our current domestic and international routes, including our newly announced non-stop Melbourne-Vanuatu service, and will bolster plans to expand our network in the South Pacific.”

The deal is the first Airbus order from the island nation's flag carrier. Its current fleet consists of a Boeing 737-800, two ATR 72s and three Twin Otters.

In addition to a small domestic network, Air Vanuatu flies to other South Pacific destinations including Australia and New Zealand.