Air Premia Commits to Five Boeing 787s

October 29, 2019

South Korean startup airline Air Premia has committed to order five Boeing 787-9s, worth USD$1.4 billion at list prices when the sale is firmed up.

Air Premia has already agreed a lease deal with Air Lease for three 787-9s as it moves towards the ten it said earlier this year it would acquire.

“This is an exciting decision for Air Premia as we look to deliver a world-class experience to our customers,” the airline’s chief executive Peter Sim said.

Seoul Incheon-based Air Premia plans to launch in September 2020, initially operating regional flights within Asia. Its expansion plans include long-haul routes to Los Angeles and San Jose by the following year.