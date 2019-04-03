Air Peace Orders Up To 30 Embraer E195-E2s

April 3, 2019

Nigerian airline Air Peace has signed a firm order for 10 E195-E2 aircraft with Embraer, becoming the first E2 operator in Africa.

The agreement includes purchase rights on a further 20 E195-E2s. If all of the purchase rights are exercised, the contract would be worth USD$2.12 billion at Embraer list prices.

Air Peace already operates six Embraer ERJ145s through its Air Peace Hopper subsidiary.

“Embraer’s new E195-E2 presents us with a marvel of economic performance,” Air Peace chief executive Allen Onyema said. “It’s also great that we will be the first E2 operator on the African continent. We already have the ERJ145s in our fleet, so we understand the high standards of Embraer products.”

Founded in 2013, Air Peace operates a fleet of 23 aircraft on domestic routes in Nigeria, plus regional services to west African destinations.