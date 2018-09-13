Air Peace Orders 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8s

Nigerian airline Air Peace and Boeing signed an order for ten 737 MAX 8s in a ceremony in Lagos.

The order is valued at USD$1.17 billion at current Boeing list prices.

Air Peace already operates Boeing 737-300s and -500s on Central and West African routes. The airline recently added Boeing 777s and is looking to launch international services soon.

The Lagos-based airline’s chief executive Allen Onyema said “We are excited to add the 737 MAX to our fleet as we expand our network to offer more destinations and serve more passengers.” He said the economics of the aircraft will ensure they play a major role in growing the airline’s business.

In addition to its domestic routes, Air Peace flies to Accra, Banjul, Dakar, Freetown and Monrovia.