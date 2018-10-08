Air NZ, Singapore Air Alliance Extended

Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines have received regulatory approval from NZ authorities to extend their alliance for five years until March 2024.

The alliance between the two flag carriers launched in 2015, with increased frequencies and new routes introduced over the period. Seat capacity has increased by more than 25 percent between the two countries in that time.

Nick Judd of Air New Zealand said the approval reaffirms the airline's alliance strategy “successfully growing Air New Zealand's international network and delivering important benefits to our customers.”

In addition to a new Wellington-Singapore service via Australia launched in 2016, the two airlines increased peak season services at Christchurch.

“The decision to re-authorise the alliance reinforces the benefits it has delivered to the New Zealand market in its first four years. We look forward to continue working closely with our alliance partner Air New Zealand, to provide even more travel options for our customers,” SIA SVP Tan Kai Ping said.

The airlines will be launching a third daily service between Singapore and Auckland at the end of October, adding 165,000 seats annually, boosting capacity by 40 percent on the route. Connection times will also improve to European, Indian and Southeast Asian destinations through Singapore.

During peak travel months, the alliance will jointly operate 35 return services a week between New Zealand and Singapore.