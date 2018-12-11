Air New Zealand Strike Extended To Three Days

December 11, 2018

Air New Zealand said it is continuing to negotiate with two ground staff unions who have issued strike notices for December 21, 22 and 23.

The airline said it would have more talks with the Aviation and Marine Engineers Association (AMEA) and E tū unions in an effort to avoid industrial action and resulting travel chaos.

The unions confirmed that last week they issued strike notices for the three days after a membership ballot voted for industrial action.

Air NZ’s GM Customer Experience Anita Hawthorne said the airline knows of the concerns of customers for their travel plans during the pre-Christmas period, but said the airline is “not in a position to provide certainty at this time.”

She reassured passengers that the carrier remains committed to mediation with the unions and is hopeful of averting a strike.

“We are working on contingency plans to keep our flights moving the best we can if, as a worst-case scenario, strike action should go ahead - unfortunately, some disruption would be inevitable though,” Hawthorne said.

The E tū and AMEA unions said they remain in mediation with the company and the negotiating team is “trying hard to get a workable offer.” But they warned that “union members are steadfast in their commitment to taking industrial action if necessary.”