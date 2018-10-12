Air India Express 737 Hits Wall On Takeoff

An Air India Express flight to Dubai diverted to Mumbai after ground staff alerted the pilots that it had sustained damage on takeoff.

The Boeing 737-800, operating flight IX 611, was taking off from the southern India city of Trichy when it appeared to hit a wall causing damage to the underside of the aircraft.

In a statement, Air India Express said local airport officials at Trichy’s Tiruchirappalli Airport “observed that the aircraft might have come in contact with the airport perimeter wall.” The pilot in command was notified, but said that the “aircraft systems were operating normally.”

The aircraft diverted to Mumbai as a precautionary measure and landed safely at 05:35 and taxied to the parking stand under its own power.

All 130 passengers and six crew members deplaned safely, with no injuries reported.

Air India Express said the senior officer on the flight was Captain Ganesh Babu who has 3,600 hours on 737s, including 500 as commander. The first officer was Captain Anurag who has 3,000 hours on 737s.

Both pilots have been removed from duty pending the outcome of an investigation by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation.