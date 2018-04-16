Air France Ups Offer To Striking Unions

April 16, 2018

Air France has increased its pay offer to unions as it seeks to end the “continuing conflict” of work stoppages estimated to have cost it EUR€220 million (USD$272 million).

The improved offer means an additional 1 percent increase for this year bringing the total lift in wages to 2 percent from April 1, 2018.

This would be followed by increases of 1.65 percent per year for 2019, 2020 and 2021, 5 percent in total for that period.

The airline said salaries would increase, on average, by 12.5 percent, including the 7 percent outlined “for all categories of staff as well as individual increases and the sliding seniority and skills pay scale.”

Air France in a statement said the final agreement is available for signature until midday Friday April 20.

The airline said the continuing strikes are having “serious consequences for the company, its customers and staff. It is financially destructive for the airline and its staff and is putting the company's future in danger.”

It estimates the cost of the strikes, including this week’s Tuesday and Wednesday stoppages at €220 million.

For Tuesday April 17, Air France plans to operate 70 percent of its flights, with 55 percent of long-haul, 65 percent of medium-haul flights from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and 80 percent of short-haul at Paris-Orly and French provinces, operating.

Air France is recommending passengers with reservations for April 17 to postpone their trip.