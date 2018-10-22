Air France, Unions Finally Agree Pay Deal

October 22, 2018

Air France and unions representing ground staff and cabin crew have reached agreement on a two year pay deal.

The airline said that as the CFDT, CFE-CGC/UNAC, FO/SNPNC, SPAF and UNSA aérie unions represent 76.4 percent of the employees who voted in the last union elections, it considered the agreement valid and would implement it.

The deal includes a pay rise of 2 percent, backdated to January 1, 2018, and a further increase of 2 percent due on January 1, 2019.

Chief executive Benjamin Smith, who was appointed in August after previous CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac resigned, thanked everyone involved in the discussions.

“This way of working between all parties provides Air France and the Air France-KLM Group with a new perspective going forward, and it is my hope that it will ensure the future success of our airlines,” he said.

Janaillac resigned after failing to persuade Air France staff to accept a four year pay deal. He had said prior to a staff vote that it would be hard for him to remain CEO if staff rejected the offer. Staff voted against the carrier’s offer and Janaillac walked.

Air France said the next round of salary negotiations will begin in October 2019 and will be based on the global economic environment, the situation of the Air France-KLM Group at that time, and the company's economic performance.