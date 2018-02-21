Air France Strike To Hit Feb 22 Flights

Air France said several of its union groups have called a strike for Thursday February 22, with a number of flights expected to be cancelled during the day.

The airline said it expected to operate only about half of its long-haul flights, 75 percent of medium-haul departures and 85 percent of short-haul departures. Other flights may also be delayed.

Due to the reduced number of crew available, Air France said it may also have to limit the number of passengers on some flights.

Passengers will be contacted about cancellations and the airline requested people whose flights have been cancelled not to travel to the airport. Bookings can be changed on the carrier’s website at no extra cost.

The airline said that only flights operated by Air France and its low cost carrier Joon will be affected by the industrial action.