Air France Cuts Domestic Network, 465 Jobs To Go

May 13, 2019

Air France is cutting back on its domestic flying and will reduce its ground staff numbers by up to 465.

The reduction in short-haul capacity of 15 percent in available seat km (ASK) terms will be achieved by the end of 2021, the airline said in a statement.

Overstaffing in the short-haul ground operations will lead to a “voluntary departures plan”, which will be carried out over a one-year period. The French flag carrier said there will be no forced departures of staff during the downsizing.

Union representatives have been informed of the voluntary departures, with relevant stakeholders to be consulted over the ground staff reduction which “could concern up to 465 jobs on the domestic network,” the airline said.

“The French domestic network is intricately linked to the history of Air France,” group chief executive Benjamin Smith said. “It guarantees its regional base, and connects the French regions to the rest of the world by offering several thousand daily connection opportunities.

“In a highly competitive marketplace, we are all fully engaged in defending a domestic market that is vital for Air France and also more globally for the Air France-KLM Group.”

The job cuts come as a result of competitive pressure from low-cost airlines and high-speed trains which have increased their capacity, reduced journey times and introduced lower ticket prices.