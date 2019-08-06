Air China to Extend Airbus A320neo Fleet

August 6, 2019

Air China will add 10 Airbus A320neos to its fleet, with the announcement of a lease deal with BOC Aviation.

Deliveries of the Pratt & Whitney-powered A320s to the Beijing-based airline are scheduled to start this year and conclude in 2020.

“BOC Aviation is delighted to partner once again with Air China by leasing 10 new A320neo aircraft to assist with the airline’s fleet expansion plans,” BOC’s chief executive Robert Martin said.

“China remains an important market with its robust demand growth, and BOC Aviation is well placed to support this.”

Air China already operates a fleet of 15 A320neos from a previous order. The airline's A320neos seat 158 in a two class layout.