Air Canada Computer Outage Disrupts Flights

March 12, 2018

Air Canada said it had resolved ‘computer-telecommunications issues’ that affected operations on Monday, but delays and some cancellations were still expected due to the outage.

“The computer and telecommunications issues affecting our operations have been resolved and we apologise for any inconvenience this situation has caused,” the airline’s president of passenger airlines Benjamin Smith said in a statement.

“We appreciate our customers' patience and we have arranged additional staffing to get our customers on their way as soon as possible,” Smith added.

The Canadian carrier advised in a tweet that airport systems, check-in and customer call centres were all back online.

Air Canada said passengers should check the status of their flight and check-in online prior to travelling to the airport to avoid delays.