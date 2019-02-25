Air Asia Planning Airline Fast Food Restaurant
Air Asia Group chief executive Tony Fernandes believes so much in his airline’s catering product that he is looking at opening a fast food restaurant based on it.
Fernandes told US talk show host Larry King that he is planning a fast food restaurant serving the low-cost carrier's meals.
“I think our food is fantastic,” the CEO told King, “We believe in it so much we're going to start a fast-food restaurant out of it.”
The concept, called Santan, will serve dishes from AirAsia's flight menu, which it considers gourmet in-flight dining.
Fernandes gave no indication of the location or country he had in mind for the new restaurant.