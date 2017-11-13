Air Arabia Leases Six Long Range Airbus A321neos

Air Arabia has signed a lease agreement for six Airbus A321neo Long Range aircraft with Air Lease.

The A321s, to be delivered to the Sharjah-based carrier from 2019, will be supplied in a 215-seat single class layout.

“We continue to witness growth in passenger traffic across our hubs,” Air Arabia group chief executive Adel Al Ali said. “The addition of A321neo Long Range aircraft allow us to expand our service to longer range destinations and helps offer more flexibility in our existing high density routes.”

The A321LR has the longest range of the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, 7,400 km, and is available with either CFM LEAP-1A or Pratt & Whitney PW1100G geared turbofan engines. Air Arabia has selected the CFM engine option for its new aircraft.