Aimia Signs Up More Airlines To Aeroplan

August 7, 2018

Aeroplan loyalty plan owner Aimia has announced that two more Canadian airlines have signed up to the rewards plan.

Leisure carrier Air Transat and Flair Airlines have joined Porter Airlines as new members of the Aeroplan loyalty programme. Porter announced last week that it was joining as a preferred partner.

Transat and Flair’s membership becomes effective from July 2020, with Aeroplan Miles available for accrual and redemption on Air Transat flights and vacation packages from that date. Miles will able to be earned from then on Flair routes and redeemed for flights at fixed-rate fares.

Aimia said that Aeroplan’s “preferred airline agreements, coupled with bulk and block purchasing and stand-alone charters, unlock meaningful discounts, ensuring the delivery of great value for members on flight redemptions.”

Porter’s agreement with Aimia includes the availability of up to 60 percent of the airline’s seat inventory for purchase with Aeroplan Miles at fixed-rate prices.

Porter EVP Michael Deluce said of the agreement “This is a unique opportunity for Porter to join a well-established travel loyalty programme and, in the future, reach its vast member base to aggressively promote our airline.

“Our current VIPorter members will benefit from Aeroplan's enhanced range of loyalty services, with an ability to earn and redeem points with a growing network of airlines and other brands.”

Aimia has been adding Canadian airlines to its portfolio of partners since Air Canada announced it would form its own frequent flyer programme. In a further development, a consortium including Air Canada last month offered to buy Aeroplan from Aimia. That offer has not been accepted.