Aigle Azur Cancels All Flights

September 5, 2019

French leisure airline Aigle Azur has cancelled all its flights from Saturday after it was put into receivership earlier this week.

The airline said it had entered a phase of seeking buyers and that it remained ready to resume activities if one or more investors are found.

A small number of flights will operate on Friday September 6, but all subsequent flights have been cancelled.

Passengers with bookings have been warned that if they travel on one of Friday’s flights they will not be able to use a return service and they will have to arrange alternative flights themselves.

The company said its financial situation does not allow for prompt compensation for tickets purchased and travel not provided.