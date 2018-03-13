Aeroflot To Restart Egypt Flights In April

March 13, 2018

Aeroflot will resume flying to Egypt in April, over two years after a bomb on a Russian Metrojet tourist flight from Sharm el-Sheikh to Moscow killed everybody on board.

Russia suspended passenger flights to Egypt after the crash which the FSB security service said was caused by a homemade explosive device.

Aeroflot said “a significant increase in security measures was required to reinstate flights between the two countries.”

It said the requirements have been met on the Egyptian side and President Putin signed a decree in January allowing flights to restart.

Aeroflot will operate three Moscow-Cairo flights per week from April 11, with daily flights between June 12 and July 2 during the World Cup which is being held in Russia.