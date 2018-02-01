Aeroflot To Lease 50 Russia-made MC-21 Aircraft

February 1, 2018

Aeroflot will lease 50 MC-21-300 aircraft from Russian state company Aviacapital-Service in an agreement the airline said is worth USD$5 billion.

The airline will take delivery from the first quarter of 2020, with the order completed by 2026. The lease is for a term of 12 years for each aircraft.

The Irkut MC-21 is a Russia-designed and produced single-aisle commercial jet which can seat up to 169 passengers in a two class layout. The aircraft is currently undergoing flight testing with an entry into service expected next year.

“The MC-21 represents a genuine breakthrough achievement for the aviation industry. The aircraft uses cutting-edge materials and the latest generation of systems, created by leading Russian companies,” Rostec chief executive Sergey Chemezov said.

The first aircraft of the Aeroflot order will be powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1000G engines, with later deliveries using locally produced PD-14 turbofans.

The airline’s CEO Vitaly Saveliev said: “Russian manufacturers have created the first next-generation passenger aircraft, marking Russia’s return as a global leader in the aviation industry.

“In today’s geopolitical context we believe it is essential that there is competitive Russian-made technology, and that it is of the highest quality and competitively priced.”

United Aircraft Corporation subsidiary Irkut has taken orders for over 200 MC-21s, mostly from Russian airlines and lessors.