Aeroflot Orders Another 100 Superjet 100s

September 10, 2018

Aeroflot has ordered another 100 Superjet 100 regional jets, the largest ever order by the Russian airline.

The 87-seat SSJs will be delivered between 2019 and 2026, in an order that would be worth over USD$3 billion at list prices.

“We have signed the largest aircraft delivery agreement in Aeroflot’s history,” the airline’s chief executive Vitaly Saveliev said.

“Including the expected delivery of 50 MC-21, by 2026 Aeroflot will operate 200 Russian-built aircraft. Aeroflot has historically been the largest operator of Russian aircraft and has helped to improve all Russian aircraft models currently in operation.”

The airline’s SSJs will be equipped with 12 business class and 75 economy class seats.

Aeroflot took delivery of its 49th Superjet 100 earlier this month, with the 50th and final SSJ from a previous order due in Moscow soon.

The Superjet 100 was designed by Sukhoi, a division of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation.