AerCap Orders 50 Airbus A320neos

December 28, 2017

Aircraft lessor AerCap has added a further 50 aircraft order to its Airbus A320neo-family order book, in a deal worth USD$5.4 billion at 2017 list prices.

The purchase agreement, converted from options, takes AerCap's A320neo orders to 270, both owned and still to be delivered.

Chief executive Aengus Kelly noted that AerCap is the largest lessor of the A320neo-family and has already placed three-quarters of the aircraft from its existing order book. “We have seen significant market appetite for these aircraft from our diverse customer base, he said.”