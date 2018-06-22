Aegean Firms Order For 30 A320neo-family Aircraft

Aegean Airlines has firmed up an order for 30 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft in a deal worth just over USD$3.5 billion at list prices.

The order, for 20 A320neos and 10 A321neos, follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the parties in March.

“Our agreement with Airbus augments Aegean’s capacity for development… We invest in the bestselling A320neo family to enhance our competitiveness and to further improve our service offering,” the airline’s chairman Eftichios Vassilakis said in a statement.

Aegean also said it will invest EUR€30 million (USD$35 million) over the next 2 years to construct a 12,000 sq m training centre at its home base in Athens. It will include flight simulators and training facilities for the airline’s pilots and cabin crew members.

“By investing in state-of-the-art Airbus A320 aircraft and an even more modern, comprehensive and scalable training infrastructure, we set another important milestone for our company,” Aegean’s chief executive Dimitris Gerogiannis said.

“We firmly believe that it is mainly our people, and not just the new ‘metal’, that sets Aegean apart from the competition.”