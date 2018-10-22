Aegean Chooses Pratt & Whitney For A320neos

October 22, 2018

Greece’s Aegean Airlines has selected Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines to power its Airbus A320neo-family aircraft.

Pratt’s GTF engines will power up to 62 planes under the deal, comprising 30 firm orders and 12 options plus up to 20 leased aircraft.

The carrier’s chairman Eftichios Vassilakis said the airline chose the GTF engine “to provide our passengers with the newest and most advanced technology available” for the aircraft. He said the power plant will provide “the most economical and environmentally friendly power available on the market today.”

Aegean’s fleet of 49 current generation Airbus A320s are also powered by P&W engines, the V2500.

Pratt & Whitney will also provide Aegean with engine maintenance through a long-term service agreement.