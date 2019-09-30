Adria Airways Files for Bankruptcy

September 30, 2019

Adria Airways has applied for bankruptcy proceedings and cancelled all flights permanently.

The Slovenian airline last week announced a series of flight suspensions as it sought investors. Over 400 flights have been cancelled, affecting thousands of passengers.

The airline had been in discussions with potential new owners and major creditors, but said it was now obliged by law to file for bankruptcy proceedings.

The bankruptcy court has a three-day statutory period to decide on bankruptcy proceedings, the airline said.