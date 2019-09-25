Adria Airways Extends Flight Cancellations

September 25, 2019

Adria Airways has extended its flight cancellations for a further two days as it seeks potential new owners.

The Slovenian airline, which cancelled virtually all its flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, announced that there would now only be very limited flights operating on Thursday and Friday.

Adria said it is still in active discussions with potential new owners and major creditors and remains dedicated to reaching a positive solution.

The only flights still scheduled on the two days are a daily round-trip between its Ljubljana base and what it calls its most important hub, Frankfurt.

Slovenia’s Civil Aviation Agency has given the airline an October 2 deadline to come up with a financial plan to allow it to retain its operating license and resume full time flying.

The airline advised passengers to check who their carrier is before they leave for the airport and if it is Adria Airways, they should contact the sales office where tickets were purchased.