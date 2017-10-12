WestJet Q3 Passenger Numbers Hit Record

October 12, 2017

WestJet carried a record 6.5 million passengers in the third quarter, a 10.7 percent increase on the previous year.

Passenger traffic rose in the quarter to end September, with a 7.9 percent boost in revenue passenger miles (RPM). With available seat miles (ASM) capacity increasing by 5.8 percent, the Calgary-based airline saw its passenger load factor rising 1.7 percentage points to 85.7 percent.

“We are very pleased with our strong traffic growth, as we reported record load factors each month this quarter… achieving both our highest ever quarterly load factor of 85.7 per cent, and flying an all-time quarterly record number of guests in our 21-year history,” WestJet chief executive Gregg Saretsky said.

During the quarter WestJet announced details of its ultra low cost airline Swoop, with ticket sales expected to start early next year.