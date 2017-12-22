Viva Air Firms Up 50 Airbus A320 Order

December 22, 2017

Latin American low cost airline group Viva Air has firmed up an order for 50 Airbus A320s, worth just under USD$5.3 billion at 2017 list prices.

The order, for 35 A320neo and 15 A320ceo aircraft, follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed at the Paris Airshow in June. They will be operated by the group’s VivaColombia and Viva Air Peru airlines.

“We are excited to continue expanding our successful low cost model and accelerate our growth throughout Latin America,” VivaColombia chief executive William Shaw said in a statement.

Viva Air is a Panama-based airline group operating Viva Air Peru and VivaColombia.