Virgin Australia Converts Part Order To MAX 10s

August 29, 2018

Virgin Australia has upscaled its Boeing 737 MAX order, swapping out 10 MAX 8s for the largest member of the family, the MAX 10.

The airline will receive the first of the MAX 10s in 2022, with its remaining MAX 8 order for 30 due to be handed over between 2019 and 2021.

“We are pleased to be welcoming the 737 MAX 10 aircraft into our expanding fleet in 2022,” Virgin Australia Group chief financial officer Geoff Smith said. “The addition of the 737 MAX 10 will provide us with additional flexibility and capability to support our network and operations… we look forward to the opportunities that operating this type of aircraft will open up to us.”

VA is expected to use the larger aircraft on the busy Sydney-Melbourne-Brisbane routes. The MAX 10 can seat up to 230 passengers, but Virgin is expected to operate the aircraft at a lower seat density.

Australia’s second largest airline after Qantas currently operates a fleet that includes 80 Boeing 737-800s for its domestic and regional routes, and Boeing 777-300ERs and Airbus A330-200s on busier regional routes and to longer-haul destinations.