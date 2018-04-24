Vinci Adds Twelve Airports To Portfolio

April 24, 2018

French construction company Vinci has agreed to buy the airport concession and management portfolio of Airports Worldwide, comprising 12 airports in four countries.

Vinci Concessions will acquire two airports freehold, concessions on three more, and management contracts for a further four. Also included are partial management contracts for three US airports. Terms of the deal were not made public.

The company said the acquisition allows it “to make a strategic move into the USA, giving it an entry point into the world's largest air transport market.”

The two freehold airport properties are Belfast International in Northern Ireland and Stockholm’s Skavsta Airport.

Vinci will acquire a 100 percent stake in the concession to operate Orlando-Sanford Airport in Florida, a 48.75 percent stake in Juan Santamaría Airport in Costa Rica, and a 45 percent stake in Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport, Liberia.

The four full management contracts are for Hollywood Burbank and Ontario International airports in California, and Macon Downtown and Middle Georgia Regional airports in Georgia, USA.

The three partial management contracts cover Atlantic City Airport, New Jersey, Raleigh Durham Airport, North Carolina, and part of the international terminal at Atlanta Airport.

Prior to the acquisition, Vinci operated 12 airports in France, 10 in Portugal and Nikola-Tesla airport in Serbia.