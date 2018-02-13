United Flight Lands Safely After Engine Failure

February 13, 2018

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu landed safely on Tuesday afternoon after part of an engine cowling broke off in mid-flight.

United flight UA1175, a Boeing 777 with 363 passengers and 10 crew on board, landed shortly after 1pm (13:00) local time at Honolulu Airport after the captain declared an emergency.

The engine developed a problem about 40 minutes before landing according to one passenger, with a loud bang followed by vibration as the power plant failed.

The aircraft landed safely on one engine and passengers evacuated with no reported injuries sustained.

The NTSB and FAA have launched investigations into the incident.