United Adds Six More 787-10 Destinations

November 14, 2018

United Airlines has announced a further six destinations to be flown by its new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners from next year.

In addition to the Los Angeles and San Francisco services from New York Newark that launch in January, United has added six European destinations, with flights starting from March.

Frankfurt and Tel Aviv will be served daily starting March 30, Paris and Barcelona, also daily, launch April 29, and Brussels and Dublin from May 22. All flights operate from Newark’s Liberty Airport. United will start taking bookings for the flights from December 3.

“United is proud to offer more seats between New York and Europe than any other carrier and our Boeing 787-10 aircraft based in New York/Newark will enable us to connect even more New York City customers to Europe and beyond,” United VP Patrick Quayle said.

The introduction of the 318-seat 787-10s will increase capacity on all the routes with the exception of Tel Aviv which is being downgraded in terms of aircraft size.

United’s 14 787-10s on order will be fitted with 44 business class, 21 premium plus, 54 economy plus and 199 standard economy seats. The remaining -10s will be delivered over the next two years.

The Chicago-based airline also has 12 787-8s and 25 787-9s in service, with another 13 -9s still to be delivered. United is the first airline to have all three Dreamliner models in its fleet.