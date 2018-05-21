Thai Airways Selects New President

Thai Airways has selected Sumeth Damrongchaitham as its new president, filling a position that has been vacant for over a year.

The company approved Damrongchaitham at a board meeting over the weekend, with confirmation of the appointment due after final details including remuneration are agreed, Thai said in a statement.

Damrongchaitham is listed as a director and secretary of state owned investment company Dhanarak Asset Development. He was formerly with Thai entertainment company GMM Grammy.

The position of president has been vacant since the previous incumbent Charamporn Jothikastira retired at the mandatory retirement age of 60 in 2016.

Thai Airways VP Usanee Sangsingkeo has been acting president since February 2017.