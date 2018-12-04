Strikes Averted As Ryanair, Pilot Union Reach Agreement

December 4, 2018

Ryanair and German pilot union VC have signed a cornerstone agreement, with full collective agreements to be signed by March next year.

Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), representing the airline’s Germany-based pilots, said it intends to sign four collective labour agreements with the low cost carrier, including on terms and conditions which will be defined by the end of February.

The cornerstone agreement also includes a timeline for a social plan and works council to be established by the end of March.

VC said no industrial action will be taken while the process is ongoing, at least until the end of March.

All Germany-based pilots will be subject to contracts under German law by the end of February, instead of Irish law as at present. The CLA will also grant them the protection of German labour law.

VC said the memorandum of understanding “includes a number of improvements to be defined in a CLA.”

“By agreeing to these cornerstones a re-entry into constructive negotiations has been enabled, after their failure last summer,” VC president Martin Locher said.

Pilot base pay will be restructured under the CLA, with captains receiving about 33 percent more, and first officers 100 percent more guaranteed base pay, VC said.

The 5-on-4-off pilot schedule will be maintained under the agreement, and pay increases will start from April 1, 2019 as the applicable tax law switches from Irish to German law.

With the VC deal, Ryanair now has agreements with pilot unions in all of its major operating regions.