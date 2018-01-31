Spirit Air, Union Agree New Pilot Contract

January 31, 2018

The ALPA union representing pilots at Spirit Airlines has approved a five-year tentative contract agreement with the ultra low cost carrier.

The agreement was reached after almost three years of negotiations and ultimately the involvement of the National Mediation Board last month.

The Air Line Pilots Association said the company’s offer includes pay increases, job security provisions, and improved retirement and insurance benefits.

“This tentative agreement represents a positive step toward recognising our pilots’ contributions to the airline,” ALPA’s Spirit unit chairman Stuart Morrison said.

“The agreement significantly increases our annual compensation and maintains important quality-of-life protections.”

The union said the offer includes an average 43 percent increase in pay rates, double-digit contributions to pilots’ retirement plans, and USD$75 million in ratification compensation.

The offer will go to a member vote between February 7 and February 28, with a majority required to ratify the contract.