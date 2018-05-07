Southwest Plane Collides With Service Truck

The PR hits for Southwest Airlines continued over the weekend with one of the low cost carrier’s aircraft involved in a collision with a ground services truck.

Flight 6263 from Fort Lauderdale to Baltimore was approaching its gate at BWI around 1.30am Monday morning when a ground vehicle came into contact with the aircraft, the airline said.

None of the 172 passengers was hurt, and after a delay, they left the aircraft. The cause of the collision is not known, but the FAA will investigate, it said.

The Baltimore incident is the third involving Southwest in three weeks after an engine explosion caused the death of a passenger in April, and a flight was diverted last week due to a cabin window crack.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating last month’s engine failure, with the FAA directing airlines to inspect fan blades on the type of engine involved in that incident.