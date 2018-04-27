Southwest Orders Additional 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8s

April 27, 2018

Southwest Airlines has added to an already large order book for Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft with the conversion of 40 MAX 8 options to firm orders.

The new order, which will be delivered at a rate of 10 aircraft per year from 2019, is worth USD$4.68 billion at current Boeing list prices.

The low cost airline said it has now exercised 80 options with Boeing “to further invest in its fleet to support future growth opportunities and fleet modernisation.”

Southwest said in its quarterly earnings report it has improved fuel efficiency by 1.3 percent over the previous year’s quarter, as MAX deliveries are used to replace older 737 ‘Classic aircraft’.

The Dallas-based airline had 717 aircraft in its fleet at the end of the first quarter and expects to end 2018 with 752 aircraft, based on its current delivery schedule.

Southwest is an all-737 operator, and with this latest order, becomes the largest customer for Boeing’s upgraded MAX family of aircraft.