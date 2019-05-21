Southwest Mechanics Approve New Contract

Mechanics at Southwest Airlines have voted to ratify a new agreement, ending a seven year negotiation process.

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) said just under 95 percent of votes cast were to ratify the deal, on a turnout of around 93 percent.

“We have been locked in negotiations with Southwest Airlines for 75 sessions, and our members have had their pay frozen at rates from 2012, with no bonuses or increases,” AMFA National Director Bret Oestreich said.

“As major contributors to the Company’s success, this offer allows Southwest to take care of their loyal employees and customers and ensures flexibility for future growth.… Hopefully, this is a step in the right direction in repairing the relationship between our groups,” Oestreich added.

Southwest VP Russell McCrady said the new contract “benefits all parties as it takes care of our people and preserves the long-term health of Southwest Airlines.”

The tentative agreement was reached in early April. 2,400 mechanics and related employees are covered by the ratified contract, which will become amendable again in April 2024.