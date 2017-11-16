SCAT Goes For 737 MAX 8 At Dubai Airshow

Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines ordered six Boeing 737 MAX 8s on the last day of the Dubai Airshow.

The deal, which includes purchase rights for a further five MAX 8s, is valued at USD$674 million at Boeing list prices.

“The 737 MAX 8 fits our network strategy as we expand to include destinations in Europe, Russia and the Far East,” SCAT’s president Vladimir Denssov said at the Airshow

SCAT operates a fleet of mostly Boeing aircraft to domestic and Asian destinations.