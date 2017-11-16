Home | < Previous page

US English UK English

SCAT Goes For 737 MAX 8 At Dubai Airshow

November 16, 2017

Bookmark and Share

Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines ordered six Boeing 737 MAX 8s on the last day of the Dubai Airshow.

The deal, which includes purchase rights for a further five MAX 8s, is valued at USD$674 million at Boeing list prices.

“The 737 MAX 8 fits our network strategy as we expand to include destinations in Europe, Russia and the Far East,” SCAT’s president Vladimir Denssov said at the Airshow

SCAT operates a fleet of mostly Boeing aircraft to domestic and Asian destinations.

(Airwise)