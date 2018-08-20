SA Express To Resume Flying This Week

August 20, 2018

South African regional airline SA Express will restart flying on Thursday after the country’s aviation regulator reinstated its operating licenses.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has re-awarded both the airline’s air operator certificate and its maintenance approval.

SA Express said it has also received certificates of airworthiness for most of its 11 aircraft fleet, with the rest expected soon.

“We are delighted that we have now satisfied the concerns that the regulator had leading to our temporary grounding at the end of May this year. This has paved the way for us to prudently and incrementally reintroduce our flights as from August 23, 2018,” interim CEO Siza Mzimela said.

State owned South African Express had its air operator and maintenance certificates cancelled in May after a SACAA audit revealed “severe cases of non-compliance that posed serious safety risks.”

It was required to recertificate for both air operator and maintenance functions before it was allowed to resume operations.