Ryanair To End Amadeus Partnership

December 8, 2017

Ryanair will end its partnership with global distribution system operator Amadeus on December 15 after they were unable to negotiate terms for a commercial agreement renewal.

The Irish airline said it will continue to service travel agents through its existing GDS partnerships with Travelport and Sabre.

Ryanair’s chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs thanked Amadeus for its support during their GDS partnership, and said they will continue to work together through the Navitaire platform.

The LCC renewed an agreement with Amadeus unit Navitaire earlier this year for its distribution, digital and departure control platforms. The contract runs until 2025.

Jacobs said customers will continue to be able to book directly on the airline’s website ryanair.com.