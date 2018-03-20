Ryanair To Buy Lauda’s Laudamotion Austrian Airline

Ryanair will buy a majority stake in Niki Lauda’s new Austrian leisure airline Laudamotion as it looks to ramp up its expansion in Germany and Austria.

Ryanair will initially buy a 24.9 percent stake in LaudaMotion, rising “as soon as possible” to 75 percent, subject to EU Competition approval. The airline said the cost of the acquisition will be under EUR€50 million for the 75 percent stake.

In addition, Ryanair will provide €50 million for start up and first year operating costs, including management support. It will also wet-lease six aircraft to LaudaMotion for its summer flight schedule.

Niki Lauda will chair the new airline’s board and oversee the “implementation of his strategy to build a successful Austrian low fares airline,” Ryanair said in a statement.

Lauda said he had always stood up for competition and opposed monopolies and is “thrilled that in the partnership with Ryanair, Laudamotion will be able to establish itself as a strong competitor and to grow quickly and sustainably.” He said he is looking forward to offering an extensive route network and competitive air fares.

Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary said “With access to the Ryanair fleet and financial resources, LaudaMotion will now grow more rapidly, as it seeks to compete in a market which is dominated by Lufthansa’s high airfares with its Swiss and Austrian subsidiaries.”

Laudamotion will launch with a fleet of Airbus A320s acquired as part of its takeover of bankrupt German carrier Air Berlin’s Niki leisure airline. O’Leary said that supporting Laudamotion’s A320 fleet is something “we have hoped to develop within the Ryanair Group for some years.”

Ryanair currently operates an all-Boeing fleet of over 400 737s.