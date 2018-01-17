Ryanair Talking To Airports, Unions On French Bases

January 17, 2018

Ryanair confirmed it is in talks with French airports and unions as it continues its expansion and plans to set up bases in the country.

The low cost carrier said it has met French airports to discuss basing aircraft at a number of regional airports. The airline currently has no bases in France but said it will also “engage with workers committees/unions to discuss new bases.”

Ryanair also announced the launch of 10 new French routes for its winter 2018 schedule.

“We are meeting with a number of airport partners, and this winter 2018 announcement marks the beginning of a larger Ryanair growth initiative in France, which may include aircraft bases,” Ryanair’s chief commercial officer David O’Brien said.

The new winter routes from France are Paris Beauvais to Bratislava, Malta and Thessaloniki, all twice weekly, and Prague three times per week.

From Marseille Ryanair will offer twice weekly flights to Bucharest, Budapest and Faro. From Nantes, London Stansted will get four weekly flights and Seville two. A twice weekly Bordeaux to Valencia service rounds out the list.

With the French government considering the sale of Paris Charles De Gaulle and Orly airports, Ryanair urged it to separate bids “to introduce much needed competition into the Paris market.”