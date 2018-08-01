Ryanair’s Swedish Pilots Call 24-hour Strike

August 1, 2018

The union representing Ryanair’s Sweden-based pilots has announced a 24-hour strike on August 10, adding to industrial action planned by a number of the airline’s pilot groups.

The Svensk Pilotförening (SFP) union said it had tried to start negotiations with Ryanair over the past eight months without success, and that at an April meeting the airline refused to accept the union delegation and wanted to choose the union’s negotiation team. Subsequent attempts to meet have been refused, SPF said.

About 40 Ryanair pilots are members of the SPF.

“Ever since Ryanair in December 2017 announced that it will be recognising unions for pilots all over Europe, the developments have been similar everywhere. No collective agreements have been agreed to anywhere in Europe,” SPF said in a statement.

The union said Ryanair’s “hostile relations to its employees” have been on show on “several occasions, lately through intimidations and threats to Irish pilots after they used their legal right to strike.”

The Swedish strike is one of a number planned over the next few weeks, with some of the airline’s Dublin-based pilots scheduled to stop work again on Friday, their fourth one-day stoppage.

Ryanair has called on the Fórsa union to discussions over the weekend or next week providing the union doesn’t announce further industrial action. It has also requested that an Aer Lingus pilot is removed from Fórsa’s negotiating team.

As a result of the Irish strikes, Ryanair last week announced a slimming down of its Dublin base with at least six of its 30 Boeing 737s moving to its Polish charter airline. The move could result in the loss of over 100 pilots and more than 200 cabin crew jobs. Chief executive Michael O’Leary has threatened to move more aircraft if the strikes continue.

The Belgian Cockpit Association has called on all Ryanair pilots based in the country to support their Irish colleagues and join the strike action planned for August 10.

Ryanair’s Netherlands-based pilots have also voted for industrial action, with the Dutch Airline Pilots Association saying the airline “needs a ‘wake up call’ and a strike in the Netherlands might be the only solution.”